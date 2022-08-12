A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, setting the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq for a fourth straight week of gains on easing bets of another super-sized interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected inflation data this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.05 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 33,430.72. The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.75 points, or 0.42%, at 4,225.02, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 86.40 points, or 0.68%, to 12,866.31 at the opening bell.

