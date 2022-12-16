Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell interest rate announcement on the trading floor at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

Screens on the trading floor at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) display the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference after the Federal Reserve announced interest rates will raise half a percentage point, in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes extended losses on Friday as fears of a looming recession, sparked by the Federal Reserve's relentless battle against inflation, hammered sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35.76 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 33,166.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.84 points, or 0.12%, at 3,890.91, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.89 points, or 0.40%, to 10,767.64 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

