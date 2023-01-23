Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher at the start of another big week for corporate earnings, with Salesforce leading gains on Monday following news that Elliott Management had acquired a stake.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.07 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 33,439.56. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.53 points, or 0.14%, at 3,978.14, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 31.51 points, or 0.28%, to 11,171.94 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

