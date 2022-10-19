Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as Treasury yields surged to 14-year highs amid rising interest rates, denting gains powered by streaming giant Netflix after it reversed customer losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.8 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 30439.04. The S&P 500 fell 16.9 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 3703.11​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 83.1 points, or 0.77%, to 10689.311 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

