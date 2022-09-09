FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets college leaders to discuss abortion ruling in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets leaders from U.S. colleges and universities in her ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

(Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday announced a new coalition of companies involved in the space industry, aimed at increasing job opportunities in the sector, notably for people from traditionally under-represented backgrounds.

The coalition, to be launched next month with three pilot programs, will be anchored by Blue Origin, Boeing Co, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman Corp. Other partners will include Amazon, Space X and Virgin orbit, Harris's office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

