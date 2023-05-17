(Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit accusing a New Jersey county of depriving jailed inmates of their civil rights.

In a complaint filed in Camden, New Jersey federal court, the government said Cumberland County violated the U.S. Constitution by failing to screen and identify inmates who are at risk of self-harm and suicide because of opiate withdrawal, and failing to provide inmates with sufficient mental health care.

The complaint was signed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)