(Reuters) -Two U.S. senators will introduce a bipartisan bill on Wednesday requiring the Supreme Court to create a code of conduct for its justices following recent media questions concerning the full disclosure of some financial activities, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The bill being introduced by Angus King and Lisa Murkowski, called the Supreme Court Code of Conduct Act, would require the court to name an official in charge of reviewing any possible violations of the code or federal laws by Supreme Court justices, the newspaper said.

The official would process public complaints or tips and publish a report every year on the court's website, detailing any allegations and actions taken in response.

The bill also states that the Supreme Court marshal, in consultation with the court and the appointed official, could commission federal personnel or businesses to assist with investigations into possible misconduct by the justices or their staff, the newspaper added.

Senators King and Murkowski did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Among recent media questions about full disclosure of financial activity by Supreme Court justices were some raised by news outlet ProPublica detailing relations between Justice Clarence Thomas and Dallas businessman Harlan Crow, including luxury travel paid for by Crow.

Thomas, the longest-serving of the court's nine justices, defended the trips, saying in an April 7 statement that he had been advised he was not required to report that type of "personal hospitality," and has always sought to comply with disclosure guidelines.

In a statement to ProPublica, Crow said he had "never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue."

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Robert Birsel)