(Reuters) - Oregon Senator Ron Wyden has asked the Federal Trade Commission, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Department of Justice to 'take action' against Microsoft following a China-linked hack that reportedly resulted in the theft of thousands of government emails from top U.S. officials.

In a letter released Thursday, Wyden said that "even with the limited details that have been made public so far, Microsoft bears significant responsibility for this new incident."

The FTC, the Justice Department, and the Cybersecurity Agency - known as CISA - did not immediately respond to request seeking comment.

Microsoft did not immediately return a request for comment.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)