By David Morgan and Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a Republican bill to raise the U.S. government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and slash spending on Wednesday, after days of negotiations to win the support of reluctant Republican lawmakers.

The House will begin a series of votes including passage of the "Limit, Save, Grow Act" shortly before 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), according to a statement from Representative Tom Emmer, the chamber's No. 3 Republican.

A procedural vote to allow debate on the bill passed in a 219-210 party-line vote earlier on Wednesday.

The scheduling of the vote signaled that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had likely lined up the 218 votes needed for passage, after overnight changes aimed at assuaging Midwestern Republican concerns about biofuel tax credits and addressing hardliners' calls to toughen work requirements for some federal programs aiding low-income Americans.

McCarthy can afford to lose just four votes from his narrow 222-213 majority if he is to pass the bill, a move he has described as critical to force Democratic President Joe Biden to negotiate spending cuts as a condition of raising the debt ceiling. Failure to act could trigger a catastrophic default.

Before the vote was scheduled, there were already signs that the concerns about the package had begun to wane.

Republican critics including hardline House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry and Representative Nancy Mace said they had dropped their opposition to the bill. Several holdouts from the Midwest also said they were ready to move forward, pending a review of the newly crafted legislation.

BIOFUELS CHANGES

The overnight changes removed a provision that would have ended a tax credit for biofuels that was part of Biden's climate change initiatives in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

Bending to the far-right wing of the party, Republicans also accelerated some new, tougher work requirements for receiving Medicaid healthcare benefits for the poor.

"The new plan is even more draconian ... even more mean. Kicking poor people off of healthcare wasn't enough. They now want to do it faster," said Representative Jim McGovern, the senior Democrat on the House Rules Committee.

House Republicans are offering to increase Washington's borrowing authority by $1.5 trillion or until March 31, whichever comes first. The bill would pare spending to 2022 levels and then cap growth at 1% a year, repeal some tax incentives for renewable energy and stiffen work requirements for some antipoverty programs. Even if it passes the House, it is not seen winning approval in its current form in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Multiple House Republicans had voiced opposition to the bill for a variety of reasons, some saying it does not cut spending enough, others worried that it would take a heavy toll on their home districts.

The stakes are high: A long 2011 debt-ceiling standoff led to a downgrade of the U.S. government's credit rating, which pushed borrowing costs higher, and Wall Street is already flashing warning signs.

The White House has called on Congress to raise the debt limit without conditions, as it did three times under Biden's Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

Lawmakers do not know precisely how much time they have left to act. The "x-date" when the Treasury Department would no longer be able to pay all its bills could come as early as June or stretch later into summer.

Democrats also argue that the proposed tradeoff of 10 years of spending cuts is unreasonable for an increase in the debt ceiling that would trigger another potentially painful round of negotiations early next year, just as the presidential campaign heats up.

