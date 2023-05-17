WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats in the Republican-led House of Representatives on Wednesday plan to file a discharge petition - a way to bypass regular procedures in the chamber - as a means to raise the U.S. debt limit in case it becomes necessary, the top House Democrat said.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he is hopeful a bipartisan agreement can still be reached to avoid a default, as congressional leaders continue talks with the White House.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met on Tuesday at the White House along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Jeffries.

"Emerging from the White House meeting, I am hopeful that a real pathway exists to find an acceptable, bipartisan resolution that prevents a default," Jeffries said in a statement. "However, given the impending June 1 deadline and urgency of the moment, it is important that all legislative options be pursued in the event that no agreement is reached."

Representative Pete Aguilar, a member of House Democratic leadership, on Tuesday called the discharge petition maneuver a "break-the-glass" last-resort option for avoiding default if negotiations fail. A discharge petition requires signatures from a majority of House members.

