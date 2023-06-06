FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden holds debt limit talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the White House in Washington

FILE PHOTO: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) sits for debt limit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

 LEAH MILLIS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of about a dozen Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday staged a revolt against their leadership by blocking consideration of a bill related to the regulation of gas-fueled stoves.

The move was in retaliation for Speaker Kevin McCarthy's deal with Democratic President Joe Biden on raising the U.S. debt limit, according to some Republican lawmakers.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Moira Warburton; Editing by Leslie Adler)