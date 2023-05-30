WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 9.8 million passengers over the four-day Memorial Day weekend - about 300,000 more than over the same holiday period in 2019, the agency said on Tuesday.

The agency said it screened 2.74 million passengers on Friday alone, the highest number in a single day since November 2019. Friday's traffic topped the prior recent high that had been set on Thursday and the entire weekend topped pre-COVID traffic.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)