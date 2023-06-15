(Reuters) - Several U.S. federal government agencies have been hit in a global cyberattack that exploits a vulnerability in widely used software, CNN reported on Thursday.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions affecting vulnerable software exploited by the hackers, Eric Goldstein, the agency’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity, told CNN.

CISA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

