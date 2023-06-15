FILE PHOTO: Man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

 Kacper Pempel

(Reuters) - Several U.S. federal government agencies have been hit in a global cyberattack that exploits a vulnerability in widely used software, CNN reported on Thursday.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions affecting vulnerable software exploited by the hackers, Eric Goldstein, the agency’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity, told CNN.

CISA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)