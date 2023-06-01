Daily Weather Report Powered By:
FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen at Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York, U.S., March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has revoked the emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru)
