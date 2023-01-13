Defense Secretary Austin and Joint Chiefs Chair Milley hold a news briefing at the Pentagon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will meet German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht in Berlin on January 19, a spokesperson for Germany's defence ministry told Reuters on Friday.

Washington and Berlin have coordinated sending aid and military hardware to support Ukraine in the war against Russia. Last week they jointly agreed to send infantry fighting vehicles. Allies have also proposed sending German-built Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Alexander Ratz; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Rachel More)

