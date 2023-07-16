BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States' climate envoy John Kerry has arrived at the Beijing Hotel in the Chinese capital on Monday for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
