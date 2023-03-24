U.S. President Joe Biden attends an address at the Canadian Parliament, in Ottawa

U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak as they attend an address to the Canadian Parliament, in Ottawa, Canada, Mach 24, 2023. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The United States and Canada pledged to work together on several issues, including migration, defense and security, the two countries said on Friday after a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada and the United States also acknowledged "the serious long-term challenge to the international order posed by the People's Republic of China, including disruptive actions such as economic coercion, non-market policies and practices, and human rights abuses," the two countries said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)

