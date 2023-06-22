By Daphne Psaledakis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday adjourned Sudan talks because the format was not succeeding in the way they wanted, U.S Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and the U.S. have brokered ceasefires between Sudan's warring army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at talks in Jeddah, but there have been reports of violations by both sides.

"On Wednesday, yesterday, we adjourned those talks ... because the format is not succeeding in the way that we want," Phee said.

Sudan's army and the RSF have been battling each other for more than two months, wreaking destruction on the capital, triggering widespread violence in the western region of Darfur, and causing more than 2.5 million people to flee their homes.

Heavy clashes broke out in several parts of Sudan's capital on Wednesday as a 72-hour ceasefire that saw several reports of violations expired, witnesses said.

Phee told a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing on Thursday that while the ceasefires have not been fully effective, they have allowed the transmission of urgently needed humanitarian assistance.

Phee also said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was considering elevating the role of U.S. Ambassador to Sudan John Godfrey when asked whether the State Department would consider a special envoy role to advance U.S. policy in the country.

"The entire U.S. government is fully engaged in addressing this crisis given its impact not only for Sudan but for the region," Phee said.

