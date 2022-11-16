G20 summit in Bali

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks through the heavy rain after holding a news conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada at the G20 summit on November 16, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. The G20 meetings are being held in Bali from November 15-16. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he was confident Britain and the United States could deepen their economic relationship but that he had not spoken specifically about a trade deal with U.S. President Joe Biden.

At a G20 meeting, Sunak told a news conference that he had spoken to Biden about economic cooperation, particularly on energy. He added that he was also committed to a trade deal with India.

"I am filled with optimism about our ability to do more trade with the U.S., to deepen our economic relationship. That can happen in lots of different ways and you'll see that over the coming months and years, I'm sure," he said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton in London, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

