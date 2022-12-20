FILE PHOTO: United Nations official Denise Brown, Deputy Country Director at World Food Programme Marianne Ward and Ukraine's Infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov attend a news briefing in font of the Lebanese-flagged bulk carrier Brave Commander in the seaport of Pivdennyi after restarting grain export, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Yuzhne, Odesa region, Ukraine August 14, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko