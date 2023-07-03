BERLIN (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Monday for the extension of a deal allowing the safe export of grain and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, an official said.

The two made the call during a phone conversation, Scholz's spokesperson said.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video massage and writing on Telegram, said he and Sholz focused on defence cooperation and on the forthcoming NATO summit in Lithuania, where Ukraine wants to secure an indication of future membership in the Alliance.

He said there could be no "shortage of security certainty in Europe that would provoke Russian tyranny and aggression.

"Russia will only attempt to seize one or another piece of Europe when it sees some sort of security uncertainty. When everything is certain and clear, Russian tryanny dares not disrupt security."

