(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Britain's next prime minister, Liz Truss, was "always on the enlightened side of European politics" and Kyiv looked forward to further cooperation with her.

"In Ukraine, we know her well. She was always on the enlightened side of European politics," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after praising at length her predecessor, Boris Johnson.

"I believe that together we will be able to do much more for the defence of our nations and the failure of all destructive Russian efforts."

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments