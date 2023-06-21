(Reuters) -A Ukrainian missile attack struck the Chongar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of the Kherson region with the Crimean peninsula, forcing traffic to be diverted to a different route, Russia-appointed officials in both regions said on Thursday.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed Kherson governor, said the road was damaged but no casualities were reported. He said Storm Shadow missiles were likely to have been used for the attack.

Crimea's governor, Sergey Aksyonov, said specialists were examining the site to determine when traffic over the bridge could resume.

Known as "the gate to Crimea", the Chongar bridge is one of a handful of bridges linking Crimea - which was annexed by Russia in 2014 - with the mainland. The bridges provide an alternative to the narrow isthmus connecting the peninsula and the continent.

