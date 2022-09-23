Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), what Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 is seen in a sky over Odesa

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), what Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136, and uses by Russian forces amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in a sky over Odesa, Ukraine September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev

(Reuters) - Ukraine said on Friday it had downed four Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones used by Russia's armed forces, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to complain that Tehran was harming Ukrainian citizens.

Military authorities in southern Ukraine said in a statement they had shot down the Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles over the sea near the port of Odesa.

Ukraine and the United States have accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, something Tehran has denied. Zelenskiy has asked his foreign ministry to respond to the use of Iranian equipment, spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said.

"Such actions by Iran are considered as steps against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and also against the lives and well being of Ukrainian citizens," he said in a statement.

Military experts say the drones would be useful to Russia for both reconnaissance and as loitering munitions that can bide their time in locating and engaging suitable targets.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Potter)

