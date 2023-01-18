Site of a helicopter falling on civil infrastructure buildings in Brovary

Dead bodies lie on the ground at the site where a helicopter falls on civil infrastructure buildings, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

 VALENTYN OGIRENKO

KYIV (Reuters) - Sixteen people including Ukraine's interior minister and other senior ministry officials were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed outside Kyiv in the town of Brovary, the national police chief said.

The governor of the Kyiv region said earlier on Wednesday that a helicopter crashed near a nursery and a residential building earlier on Wednesday.

Two children were among the dead and 10 of them were in hospital, officials said

(Reporting by Max Hunder; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage)

Load comments