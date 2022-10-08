Political advisor of Ukrainian President Podolyak speaks during an interview in Kyiv

FILE PHOTO: Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Anna Voitenko

 STRINGER

KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility.

"Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Frances Kerry)

