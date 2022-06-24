FILE PHOTO - Drone footage shows artillery strikes on the Ukrainian village of Toshkivka in the Luhansk region

FILE PHOTO - Smoke from artillery strikes rises over the village amid military presence in Toshkivka, Luhansk region, Ukraine in this screengrab taken from a drone video released on June 19, 2022, and obtained by REUTERS

 VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine needs "fire parity" with Russia in order to stabilize the difficult situation in the country's eastern region of Luhansk, Ukraine's top general told his U.S. counterpart during a phone call on Friday.

"We discussed the operational situation and the delivery flow of international technical assistance," Ukraine's General Valeriy Zaluzhniy wrote on the Telegram app after a phone call with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

Ukraine has said Russia's artillery advantage on the Donbas frontlines is taking a significant toll on Ukrainian troops, and has called on its Western partners to supply more weapons to minimize the deficit.

The United States will provide an additional $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including more long-range rocket systems, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Catherine Evans and Alistair Bell)

