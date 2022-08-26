FILE PHOTO - Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant near Enerhodar

FILE PHOTO - A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

 ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine has begun trying to resume operations at two reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Friday.

The plant's sixth reactor is working at 10% capacity, while the fifth reactor is in the process of resuming operations, he said in televised comments.

"The technicians worked and restored electricity supply and currently the sixth block is at 10% capacity. The fifth block is - according to our information - in the process of being restored," Starukh said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely and Philippa Fletcher)

