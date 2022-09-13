FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Ukraine

FILE PHOTO - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit in Kyiv, Ukraine September 8, 2022. Genya Savilov/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

(Reuters) - Ukraine is in full control of more than 4,000 square km (1,500 square miles) of territory recaptured from Russian forces and is stabilising another 4,000 square km, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an address on Tuesday.

On Monday, he said Ukraine had retaken 6,000 square km in its recent counter-offensive. Ukrainian officials, though, say it is important to make a distinction between taking territory and ensuring it is totally safe.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

