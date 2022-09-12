FILE PHOTO - Ukraine's President Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news briefing with Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki and Latvian President Levits in Kyiv

FILE PHOTO - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news briefing with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvian President Egils Levits, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

 VALENTYN OGIRENKO

(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had retaken 6,000 square km. (2,400 square miles) of Russian-held territory since the beginning of the month.

"Since the beginning of September and up to today, our fighters have liberated more than 6,000 square km of the territory of Ukraine in the south and in the east," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video. "The advances of our forces continue."

Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Sunday his troops had retaken more than 3,000 square km (1,160 square miles) this month.

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

