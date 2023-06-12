FILE PHOTO: Nicola Sturgeon makes her last official visit as Scotland's First Minister

FILE PHOTO: KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - MARCH 24: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a visit to NHS Fife National Treatment Centre on March 24, 2023 in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. Peter Summers/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

 POOL

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday said he had not been prepared to overrule recommendations made by a commission which vets nominations to the House of Lords over the list of people recommended by former leader Boris Johnson.

"Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn't prepared to do," he said when asked by a reporter at an event in London if he had intervened in the honours process.

"I wasn't prepared to do that because I didn't think it was right, and if people don't like that then tough."

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Alistair Smout; writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)