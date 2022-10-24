Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Britain's Tory Leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt looks on outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, Britain October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Conservative Party leadership contestant Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race on Monday, saying Rishi Sunak had her full support.
(Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija m; Editing by William Schomberg)
The city of Colorado Springs is weighing whether to gate Old Stage Road to reduce late-night shooting across private property, vandalism, lighting fireworks, dumping and other illegal activity.