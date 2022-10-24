Britain's Tory Leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt looks on outside BBC Broadcasting House in London

Britain's Tory Leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt looks on outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, Britain October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

 HENRY NICHOLLS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Conservative Party leadership contestant Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race on Monday, saying Rishi Sunak had her full support.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija m; Editing by William Schomberg)

