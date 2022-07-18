FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc will pay more than $2 million and waive wait time fees for disabled passengers to settle federal authorities' allegations that the ride share company had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

As part of a two-year agreement, Uber will waive wait time fees for certified disabled riders and pay $1,738,500 to more than 1,000 riders who complained about the charges and $500,000 to others harmed by the practice, the department said. Uber will also credit accounts for more than 65,000 eligible riders, it added.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Paul Grant)

