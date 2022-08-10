DUBAI (Reuters) - A court in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday overturned a prison sentence for U.S. citizen and rights lawyer Asim Ghafoor, a lawyer representing Ghafoor said.

Ghafoor was ordered to pay a fine of 5 million dirhams ($1.36 million), his lawyer told Reuters.

Ghafoor was detained last month while transiting through Dubai airport on charges related to an in absentia conviction for money laundering.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Toby Chopra)

