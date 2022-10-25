FILE PHOTO: U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan

FILE PHOTO: U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan holds a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

 LEAH MILLIS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will continue to engage with Russia to bring home jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, after a Russian court on Tuesday upheld her nine-year drug sentence.

"We are aware of the news out of Russia that Brittney Griner will continue to be wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances after having to undergo another sham judicial proceeding today," Sullivan said in a statement.

The Biden administration "has continued to engage with Russia through every available channel and make every effort to bring home Brittney as well as to support and advocate for other Americans detained in Russia, including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan," Sullivan added.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Rami Ayyub)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments