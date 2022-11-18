APEC summit in Bangkok

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of the Republic of Korea, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, to consult North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.Haiyun Jiang/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told a CEO summit during an APEC summit in Bangkok on Friday that her country has an "enduring economic commitment" to the Indo-Pacific region.

The United States will continue to work to increase foreign direct investment and increase free flow of capital and trade with the region, she said, adding that partnering with the private sector is a "top priority" for the country.

(Reporting by Poppy McPherson; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Martin Petty)

