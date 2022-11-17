APEC summit in Bangkok

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, holds a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, middle, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of the Republic of Korea, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, left, to consult North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Haiyun Jiang/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

BANGKOK (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday that North Korea's missile launch was a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. resolutions and destablising for security in the region.

"We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilising acts," she said during an emergency meeting at the APEC summit, convened to discuss North Korea's firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday that landed just 200 km (130 miles) off Japan.

(Repoting by Poppy McPherson; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Martin Petty)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments