U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits Japan

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris disembarks a plane at Yokota Air Base near Tokyo, Japan September 26, 2022.REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

 LEAH MILLIS

ABOARD AIR FORCE TWO (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss a partnership on Taiwan security issues, a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday aboard Air Force Two.

The official also told reporters that Washington welcomes Japan's increased military strength and security role.

Harris is set to attend former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral on Tuesday after holding talks with Kishida on Monday.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

