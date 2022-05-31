EU Commissioner McGuinness and U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adeyemo give a joint news conference, in Brussels

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo speaks during a joint news conference with EU Commissioner McGuinness (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

 JOHANNA GERON

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday that the Biden administration considering whether to reduce some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods but needs to balance short-term price reduction goals against the longer-term need to eliminate unfair competition for U.S. firms.

"We're actively considering what we do with regard to those tariffs," Adeyemo told CNN in a live interview. "I think the important thing for every American to know is that the president is committed to doing everything we can to bring down costs in a sustainable way."

(Reporting by David Lawder and Doina Chiacu)

