The OOCL Europe is docked at the Port of Newark in Newark, New Jersey

FILE PHOTO: The OOCL Europe is docked at the Port of Newark in Newark, New Jersey U.S. November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in July as exports hit a record high, a trend that could see trade continuing to contribute to gross domestic product in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that the trade deficit declined 12.6% to $70.6 billion. Exports of goods and services edged up 0.2% to $259.3 billion, while imports fell 2.9% to $329.9 billion.

Trade added 1.42 percentage points to GDP in the second quarter, despite an overall contraction in economic activity, after being a drag for seven straight quarters.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments