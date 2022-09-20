FILE PHOTO: New British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street, in London

FILE PHOTO: New British Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

 PETER NICHOLLS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is not immediately prioritising talks on a free trade deal with the United States, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Liz Truss said before a meeting on Wednesday between the new leader and U.S. President Joe Biden.

"We're not prioritising negotiating a free trade deal with the U.S. in the short to medium term. However, the United States is already our largest trade partner and we're continuing to grow our economic relationship," Truss's spokeswoman told reporters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments