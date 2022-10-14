FILE PHOTO: A printed circled board and chips are pictured at the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) at Hsinchu Science Park in Hsinchu

FILE PHOTO: A printed circled board on display is pictured at the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) at Hsinchu Science Park in Hsinchu, Taiwan, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

 ANN WANG

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators will investigate units of Samsung, Qualcomm and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) over certain semiconductor devices and integrated circuits and mobile devices using those components, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday.

The USITC will probe certain semiconductors manufactured by Samsung and TSMC, and certain integrated circuits from Samsung and Qualcomm following a complaint filed last month by New York-based Daedalus Prime LLC, it said in statements following voted to take up the probes.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments