WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday that Washington will provide Kyiv with $625 million in new security assistance, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, the White House said.

Biden was joined in the call by Vice President Kamala Harris, the White House said in a statement. The president underscored that Washington will never recognize Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory, it added.

Biden "pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression for as long as it takes," the statement said.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose)

