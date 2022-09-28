U.S. Vice President Harris travels to Japan and South Korea

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Reuters) - China is undermining key elements of the international rules-based order, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday, adding that Washington would continue to deepen its 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan.

Speaking during a speech to American sailors serving in Japan, Harris also said the United States was seeing 'disturbing' behaviour in the South and East China Seas and 'provocations' across the Taiwan Strait.

