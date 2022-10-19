WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, targeting a network that Washington accused of procuring military and dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and supplying them to Russian users.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on Russian national Yury Yuryevich Orekhov, whom it accused of being a procurement agent, and two of his companies - Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH and Opus Energy Trading LLC.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said sanctions and export controls imposed by a broad coalition of allies had left Russia increasingly struggling to secure "inputs and technologies" for its war.

"We know these efforts are having a direct effect on the battlefield, as Russia’s desperation has led them to turn to inferior suppliers and outdated equipment," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Chris Gallagher; editing by John Stonestreet)

