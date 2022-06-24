Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a National Indigenous Peoples Day event at Madahoki Farm in Ottawa

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he attends a National Indigenous Peoples Day event at Madahoki Farm in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Lars Hagberg

 LARS HAGBERG

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision was "horrific" and he sympathized with women "set to lose their legal right to an abortion."

"The news coming out of the United States is horrific. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion," Trudeau said on Twitter.

"No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body," he said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

