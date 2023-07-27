UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States supports the United Nations Security Council's taking action to de-escalate the situation in Niger, a spokesperson for the U.S. UN mission said on Thursday after soldiers in the African country declared a coup.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke to Niger's president, Mohamed Bazoum, on Thursday, according to a U.S. readout.

"She ... conveyed that the United States is steadfast in its support for Niger’s democracy and supports taking action at the UN Security Council to de-escalate the situation, prevent harm to civilians, and ensure constitutional order," a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Leslie Adler)