By Stephen Culp
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Monday, with U.S. equities picking up where their European counterparts left off as strong earnings and a financial policy reversal in the U.K. fueled risk appetite and boosted the sterling and euro against the greenback.
A broad-based rally sent all three major U.S. stock indexes sharply higher, while Treasury yields eased and the dollar lost ground.
"The catalysts that have triggered in the markets year-to-date are well-known," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "Now, investors are looking for green shoots of catalysts that can start to provide some improvement."
Stocks were primed for a strong open after Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt scrapped Prime Minister Liz Truss's proposed tax cuts and reined in her energy subsidies, while Bank of America Corp posted consensus-beating third quarter results, having benefited from a spate of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 585.38 points, or 1.98%, to 30,220.21 the S&P 500 gained 98.4 points, or 2.75%, to 3,681.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 358.56 points, or 3.47%, to 10,679.94. [.N]
European stocks closed sharply higher on the UK's financial policy reversal. [.EU]
"There’s some relief that there’s better stability in the UK financial system," Sroka added. "It’s been a bit of a roller coast ride with the UK trying to stabilize themselves and the recent moves are positive steps toward that end."
Meanwhile, the easing yuan weighed on Asian markets.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.83% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 2.18%.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.37%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.17% lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.16%.
Treasury yields dipped early in the session, tracking similar moves in the UK bond market.
But that dip as since pared, and benchmark Treasury yields were last essentially unchanged. [US/]
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 4.0083%, from 4.006% late on Friday.
The 30-year bond last fell 20/32 in price to yield 4.0152%, from 3.975% late on Friday.
The euro and sterling gained strength following Hunt's announced policy reversal, causing the greenback to lose ground against a basket of major world currencies. [FRX/]
The dollar index fell 1.08%, with the euro up 1.29% to $0.9844.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.06% versus the greenback at 148.86 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.1363, up 1.73% on the day.
Crude prices oscillated as markets juggled signs of looming recession China's continued loose monetary policy. [O/R]
U.S. crude settled down 0.18% to close at $85.46 per barrel, while Brent settled at $91.62 per barrel, essentially flat on the day.
Softness in the greenback gave a boost to gold prices. [GOL/]
Spot gold added 0.6% to $1,651.72 an ounce.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London; Editing by Mark Potter and Nick Zieminski)