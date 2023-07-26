By Carolina Mandl

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks were fairly subdued on Wednesday following a Federal Reserve rate hike that pushed borrowing costs to their highest since the global financial crisis.

The Fed lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate by a widely expected 25 basis points, marking the 11th hike in the U.S. central bank's past 12 policy meetings.

"Markets have, unsurprisingly, taken this in their stride, with attention now falling on Chair (Jerome) Powell's press conference, particularly as to any guidance that may be provided in terms of whether or not the FOMC will deliver the additional 25 bp hike this year called for in the June dot plot," said Michael Brown, market analyst at TraderX in London.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.08 points, or 0.07%, to 35,464.15, the S&P 500 lost 8.5 points, or 0.19%, at 4,558.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.25 points, or 0.32%, to 14,099.31.

