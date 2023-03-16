(Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Australia in a deal valued at up to $895 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The package would include up to 220 Tomahawk cruise missiles and technical support, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Thursday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The Pentagon said Raytheon was the prime contractor for the weapons.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Dan Whitcomb: Editing by Caitlin Webber)